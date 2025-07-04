Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,428 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 44,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.