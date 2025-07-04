iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Raised by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,006,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,606,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 974.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 947.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,274 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.94.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.3032 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.