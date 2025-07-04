Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

