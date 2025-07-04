Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $307,101,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $130,686,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,695,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,758,000 after buying an additional 386,910 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,409,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,633,000 after buying an additional 357,319 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

VONG opened at $110.08 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $110.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.49. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

