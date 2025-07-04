The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,415,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $638,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,158 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,209,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,151,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,707,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of DIS opened at $123.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.83.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

