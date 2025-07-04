Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,288 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,324 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 540,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,565,000 after buying an additional 115,552 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,190 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCX

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.