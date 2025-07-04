Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.57, for a total transaction of $856,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,747.50. The trade was a 63.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total value of $3,904,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,353.66. The trade was a 59.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,681 shares of company stock valued at $23,951,939. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR opened at $294.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.44%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 price target (down from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.15.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

