Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,399 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $543.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.77. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.82 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.95.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,089.10. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

