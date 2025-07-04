Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 252 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,969,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,907 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after buying an additional 8,533,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

IVV stock opened at $628.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $629.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $591.70 and its 200 day moving average is $583.51. The stock has a market cap of $622.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

