iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,591,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,380 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $628.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $591.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.51. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $629.25.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.