S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $531.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.09. The company has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Argus upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.93.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

