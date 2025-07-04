Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $500,000 Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

D stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

