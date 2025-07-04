Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases New Shares in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in National Health Investors by 781.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

National Health Investors Stock Up 0.4%

NHI stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.59. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.73. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $86.13. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.13 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 41.15%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.