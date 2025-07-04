Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 3,356 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.77.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.42, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day moving average is $72.14. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

