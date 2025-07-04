Michael Heltzen Buys 1,040 Shares of eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ) Stock

eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Heltzen bought 1,040 shares of eXoZymes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $10,628.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,628.38. The trade was a 10.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

eXoZymes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXOZ opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48. eXoZymes Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $23.99.

eXoZymes (NASDAQ:EXOZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

eXoZymes Company Profile

eXoZymes, Inc is a development stage synthetic biochemical company. Its synthetic biology platform would enable the scalable exploration of many molecules and properties found in nature. The company was founded by Tyler Korman and Paul Opgenorth in April 2019 and is headquartered in Monrovia, NV.

