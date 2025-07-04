Insider Buying: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Director Purchases 60,805 Shares of Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) Director Yovan Arturo Sanchez acquired 60,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,161.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,666,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,391.20. The trade was a 3.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of UNOV stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $83.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Novus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

