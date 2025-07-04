Robert B. Pender Buys 1,226 Shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Stock

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) insider Robert B. Pender acquired 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $19,554.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,187,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,934,420.45. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Venture Global Stock Performance

NYSE:VG opened at $15.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82. Venture Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Venture Global

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.0165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Venture Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venture Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the first quarter worth $114,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Venture Global from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Venture Global from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Venture Global from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Venture Global from $12.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Venture Global in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Venture Global Company Profile

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

