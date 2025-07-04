Davidson Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 66,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after acquiring an additional 39,057 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 264,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,977,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Clark Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 167,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Finally, Chaney Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $441.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $442.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.58.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

