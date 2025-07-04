Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 834,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

