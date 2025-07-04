ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) versus SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Head-To-Head Review

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) and ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SharkNinja and ODP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharkNinja 0 1 7 0 2.88 ODP 0 1 0 0 2.00

SharkNinja currently has a consensus target price of $121.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.74%. ODP has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.19%. Given ODP’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ODP is more favorable than SharkNinja.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

34.8% of SharkNinja shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of ODP shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of SharkNinja shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of ODP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SharkNinja has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ODP has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SharkNinja and ODP”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharkNinja $5.53 billion 2.75 $438.70 million $3.16 34.10 ODP $6.99 billion 0.08 -$3.00 million ($1.39) -13.59

SharkNinja has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ODP. ODP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SharkNinja, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SharkNinja and ODP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharkNinja 7.86% 28.89% 12.86% ODP -0.69% 11.50% 2.68%

Summary

SharkNinja beats ODP on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc., a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers. The company sells its products through traditional brick-and-mortar retail channels and e-commerce channels, distributors, and direct-to-consumer channels under the Shark and Ninja brands. SharkNinja, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About ODP

(Get Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division offers adjacency products, including cleaning, janitorial, and breakroom supplies, office furniture, technology products; and copy and print services through sales force, catalogs, telesales, and through Internet websites. This segment also engages in office supply distribution business. The Office Depot division sells office supplies, technology products and solutions, business machines and related supplies, cleaning, breakroom and facilities products, personal protective equipment, and office furniture; and offers business services, including copying, printing, digital imaging, mailing, shipping, and technology support services through a fully integrated omni-channel platform of 980 Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores, and through www.officedepot.com. The Veyer division engages in supply chain, distribution, procurement, and global sourcing operations. The Varis division operates tech-enabled B2B indirect procurement marketplace, where buyers and suppliers to transact through the platform's consumer-like buying experience, advanced spend management tools, network of suppliers, and technology capabilities. The company offers its products under various brands, including Office Depot, OfficeMax, and Grand&Toy, as well as others. The ODP Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.