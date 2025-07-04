Davidson Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Davidson Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,575 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Shell by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,009,000 after purchasing an additional 68,120 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.73. The company has a market capitalization of $212.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $58.55 and a twelve month high of $74.46.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 billion. Shell had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.90%.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

