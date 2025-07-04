Critical Survey: Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) and Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares CarGurus and Carbon Revolution Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CarGurus
|4.28%
|32.54%
|20.08%
|Carbon Revolution Public
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CarGurus and Carbon Revolution Public, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CarGurus
|0
|6
|6
|0
|2.50
|Carbon Revolution Public
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Insider & Institutional Ownership
86.9% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Carbon Revolution Public shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of CarGurus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Carbon Revolution Public shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
CarGurus has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Revolution Public has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares CarGurus and Carbon Revolution Public”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CarGurus
|$894.38 million
|3.93
|$20.97 million
|$0.35
|96.22
|Carbon Revolution Public
|$47.33 million
|0.11
|-$146.44 million
|N/A
|N/A
CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Revolution Public.
Summary
CarGurus beats Carbon Revolution Public on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About CarGurus
CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. It also offers dealer and non-dealer advertising products for its websites and social media platforms. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom; Autolist and CarOffer brands in the United States; and PistonHeads brand in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CarGurus LLC and changed its name to CarGurus, Inc. in June 2015. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
About Carbon Revolution Public
Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.