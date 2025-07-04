Critical Survey: Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) and Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and Carbon Revolution Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 4.28% 32.54% 20.08% Carbon Revolution Public N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CarGurus and Carbon Revolution Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 6 6 0 2.50 Carbon Revolution Public 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CarGurus presently has a consensus target price of $37.86, indicating a potential upside of 12.44%. Given CarGurus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CarGurus is more favorable than Carbon Revolution Public.

86.9% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Carbon Revolution Public shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of CarGurus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Carbon Revolution Public shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CarGurus has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Revolution Public has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CarGurus and Carbon Revolution Public”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $894.38 million 3.93 $20.97 million $0.35 96.22 Carbon Revolution Public $47.33 million 0.11 -$146.44 million N/A N/A

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Revolution Public.

Summary

CarGurus beats Carbon Revolution Public on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. It also offers dealer and non-dealer advertising products for its websites and social media platforms. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom; Autolist and CarOffer brands in the United States; and PistonHeads brand in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CarGurus LLC and changed its name to CarGurus, Inc. in June 2015. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Carbon Revolution Public

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.