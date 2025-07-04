Davidson Trust Co. Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 59.6% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $108.03 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $132.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.00%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

