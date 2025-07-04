Private Trust Co. NA Increases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.32.

PLTR opened at $134.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.04 and its 200 day moving average is $101.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.85 billion, a PE ratio of 583.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.22.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $39,142,477.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,822.88. This represents a 99.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $4,484,317.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 367,691 shares in the company, valued at $46,472,465.49. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,451,497 shares of company stock worth $186,110,685 over the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

