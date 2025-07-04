Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 3,079 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,265,104.64. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,143,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KGI Securities began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 target price on Analog Devices and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.75.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $246.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.46. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $247.10. The company has a market capitalization of $122.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

