Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $279,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 516,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,419,666.36. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Monday, June 30th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $71,000.00.

On Friday, June 13th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $70,250.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $71,950.00.

On Thursday, May 15th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $73,825.00.

On Wednesday, April 30th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $70,725.00.

On Tuesday, April 15th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $67,350.00.

Dropbox Price Performance

DBX stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $33.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.56 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.66% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 250.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dropbox

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.