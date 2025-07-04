Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $279,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 516,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,419,666.36. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 30th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $71,000.00.
- On Friday, June 13th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $70,250.00.
- On Friday, May 30th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $71,950.00.
- On Thursday, May 15th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $73,825.00.
- On Wednesday, April 30th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $70,725.00.
- On Tuesday, April 15th, Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $67,350.00.
DBX stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $33.33.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 250.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
