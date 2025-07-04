NXT Energy Solutions (TSE:SFD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as high as C$0.64. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 7,205 shares trading hands.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Down 3.1%

The stock has a market cap of C$49.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.32.

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at NXT Energy Solutions

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tilson acquired 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$182,910.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 522,000 shares of company stock worth $240,205 and sold 217,500 shares worth $90,623. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc is a Canadian company which offers geophysical service to the upstream oil and gas industry using its gravity-based Stress Field Detection (SFD) remote-sensing survey system. The SFD is an airborne survey system that is used in the oil and natural gas exploration industry to help in identifying areas with hydrocarbon reservoir potential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.