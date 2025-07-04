Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,466.85 ($20.03) and traded as low as GBX 1,059 ($14.46). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 1,088 ($14.85), with a volume of 1,160,172 shares trading hands.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,300 ($31.40) to GBX 2,400 ($32.76) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.
In related news, insider Andrew S. Broderick bought 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,414 ($19.30) per share, for a total transaction of £8,413.30 ($11,485.73). Also, insider Charlotte Pedersen purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,211 ($16.53) per share, with a total value of £9,082.50 ($12,399.32). Insiders have bought a total of 1,445 shares of company stock worth $1,870,280 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.
Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.
