Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,800.14 ($65.53) and traded as low as GBX 4,780 ($65.26). Capital Gearing shares last traded at GBX 4,805 ($65.60), with a volume of 20,249 shares trading hands.

Capital Gearing Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,801.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,800.14. The company has a market capitalization of £893.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.23.

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 107.54 ($1.47) EPS for the quarter. Capital Gearing had a net margin of 255.48% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Capital Gearing

In other news, insider Theodora Zemek bought 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,824 ($65.86) per share, for a total transaction of £19,971.36 ($27,264.66). 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital Gearing Trust plc was admitted to the London Stock Exchange in 1973. Peter Spiller took over as the investment manager of the Company in 1982 and has held that position through to today. Since 1982 the Company has delivered amongst the best returns of any London listed investment trust, with notably few periods of negative performance

Initially Capital Gearing Trust plc invested entirely into investment trust related equity securities.

