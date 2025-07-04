Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Anhui Conch Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and traded as high as $13.58. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 7,052 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.
Anhui Conch Cement Trading Up 0.8%
Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Anhui Conch Cement had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter.
Anhui Conch Cement Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.3531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. Anhui Conch Cement’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.
Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile
Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.
