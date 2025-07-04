Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tokyo Electron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.95 and traded as high as $94.97. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $94.39, with a volume of 69,653 shares.

Tokyo Electron Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tokyo Electron Ltd. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

