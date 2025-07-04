Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) Stock Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and traded as low as $24.37. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $24.69, with a volume of 97,476 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43.

Get Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 32,804 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (DRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged inverse exposure to an index that captures large cap equities of the US real estate segment. DRV was launched on Jul 16, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.