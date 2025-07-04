Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and traded as high as $33.98. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 11,391 shares trading hands.

Isabella Bank Stock Down 7.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $211.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.07.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Isabella Bank Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Isabella Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 56.85%.

Isabella Bank declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Treasurer Michael P. Prisby sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $27,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 18,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,371.62. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 391 shares of company stock worth $10,712 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

