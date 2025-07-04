ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 64,900 shares changing hands.
ProtoKinetix Stock Up 7.3%
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
About ProtoKinetix
ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions, including ophthalmology, dermatology, transplants, and biomanufacturing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProtoKinetix
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Receive News & Ratings for ProtoKinetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProtoKinetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.