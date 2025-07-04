Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), with a volume of 226,250 shares.

Galileo Resources Trading Down 5.9%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.41.

About Galileo Resources

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

