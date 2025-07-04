Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Zelman & Associates raised Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of CSL stock opened at $397.81 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $311.41 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.45.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.