Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 413 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $369.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $262.65 and a twelve month high of $369.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.03.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

