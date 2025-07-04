Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $885,886,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,947,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12,707.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,646 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $137.30 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $139.90. The stock has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.61.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

