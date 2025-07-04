Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,319,000 after acquiring an additional 44,295 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,776,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,833,000 after acquiring an additional 31,131 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,952,000 after purchasing an additional 154,541 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $236,500,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 54,448.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 543,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,054,000 after purchasing an additional 542,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY opened at $516.85 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $350.52 and a fifty-two week high of $517.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $438.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.83, for a total value of $10,156,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 89,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,623,447.20. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 8,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.21, for a total transaction of $4,317,082.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,623,404.34. This represents a 24.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,646 shares of company stock worth $22,136,614. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

