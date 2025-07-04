Best Blockchain Stocks To Follow Today – July 1st

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Core Scientific, Argo Blockchain, HIVE Digital Technologies, and Globant are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, deploy, or otherwise leverage blockchain technology in their products, services, or operations. By investing in these equities—ranging from blockchain infrastructure providers to firms integrating distributed ledgers into supply chains—investors gain exposure to the growth potential of blockchain without directly buying cryptocurrencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $218.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,167,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,968,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $228.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 21,137,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,293,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 4.53. Riot Platforms has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $15.87.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,351,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,243,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 6.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,398,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,197,085. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 6.33.

Argo Blockchain (ARBK)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 257,651,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,878. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,842,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,415,832. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $391.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 3.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB traded up $2.88 on Tuesday, reaching $93.72. 238,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.53. Globant has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

