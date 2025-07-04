Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Today – July 1st

Super Micro Computer, BigBear.ai, and Salesforce are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves developing, selling or integrating AI technologies—such as machine learning, natural language processing or computer vision—into products and services. Investing in these stocks provides exposure to firms at the forefront of AI innovation, often offering higher growth potential along with the volatility associated with rapidly evolving technology sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.94. 21,027,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,334,254. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $96.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.40.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.38. 148,904,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,799,822. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 3.30. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,693,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,596. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.23. The firm has a market cap of $260.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

