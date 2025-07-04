Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 123.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,545.80.

In other Transdigm Group news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total transaction of $65,122,957.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 88,419 shares in the company, valued at $125,997,959.19. This trade represents a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,149 shares of company stock worth $202,651,767. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDG opened at $1,522.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,439.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1,363.06. The company has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,528.45.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

