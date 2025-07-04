Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) & Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Financial Survey

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) and Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Technologies and Kion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies 7.74% 7.07% 5.76% Kion Group 1.80% 3.37% 1.12%

Volatility & Risk

Hudson Technologies has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kion Group has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40 Kion Group 0 0 0 3 4.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hudson Technologies and Kion Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Hudson Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $7.69, indicating a potential downside of 4.62%. Given Hudson Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hudson Technologies is more favorable than Kion Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hudson Technologies and Kion Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies $237.12 million 1.48 $24.39 million $0.37 21.78 Kion Group $12.45 billion 0.63 $389.88 million $0.42 35.35

Kion Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Technologies. Hudson Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kion Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hudson Technologies beats Kion Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants. It also offers Chiller Chemistry, which integrates several fluid tests of an operating system and the corresponding laboratory results into an engineering report; Fluid Chemistry, an abbreviated version of Chiller Chemistry, which is designed to quickly identify systems that require further examination; SmartEnergy OPS, a web-based real time continuous monitoring system, for measuring, modifying and improving the efficiency of energy systems, including air conditioning and refrigeration systems, in industrial and commercial applications; and ChillSmart, which combines the system optimization with Chiller Chemistry for providing a snapshot of a packaged chiller's operating efficiency and health. In addition, the company participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. It serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands. The company also manufactures and sells spare parts; leases and rents industrial trucks and related items; and offers maintenance and repair, and fleet management services, as well as provides finance solutions. In addition, it provides integrated technology and software solutions, including automated guided vehicle systems, palletizers, storage and picking equipment, automated storage and retrieval systems, sorters, and conveyors under the Dematic brand. The company was formerly known as KION Holding 1 GmbH. KION GROUP AG was founded in 2006 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

