Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $350,000 Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $1,884,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Stock Up 0.9%

CCK stock opened at $107.90 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.84 and a one year high of $108.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.53 and a 200-day moving average of $90.75.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CCK. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Crown from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.27.

Insider Activity

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,345. The trade was a 32.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,096,358. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

