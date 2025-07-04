America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) vs. Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Critical Contrast

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) and Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

America’s Car-Mart has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Machinery has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for America’s Car-Mart and Titan Machinery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score America’s Car-Mart 0 0 0 1 4.00 Titan Machinery 0 2 3 2 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

America’s Car-Mart presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.98%. Titan Machinery has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.78%. Given Titan Machinery’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Machinery is more favorable than America’s Car-Mart.

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and Titan Machinery”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America’s Car-Mart $1.39 billion 0.37 $17.93 million $2.09 29.53 Titan Machinery $2.70 billion 0.18 -$36.91 million ($2.63) -8.21

America’s Car-Mart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Titan Machinery. Titan Machinery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than America’s Car-Mart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares America’s Car-Mart and Titan Machinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America’s Car-Mart 1.29% 2.01% 0.68% Titan Machinery -2.23% -8.22% -2.64%

Summary

America’s Car-Mart beats Titan Machinery on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc. owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers. Its agricultural equipment includes machinery and attachments for use in the production of food, fiber, feed grain, feed stock, and renewable energy; and home and garden applications, as well as maintenance of commercial, residential, and government properties. The company’s construction equipment comprises heavy construction machinery, light industrial machinery for commercial and residential construction, and road and highway construction machinery. It also sells maintenance and replacement parts. In addition, the company offers repair and maintenance services that include warranty repairs, off-site and on-site repair services, scheduling off-season maintenance services, and notifying customers of periodic service requirements; and training programs to customers. Further, it rents equipment; and provides ancillary equipment support services, such as equipment transportation, global positioning system signal subscriptions and other precision farming products, farm data management products, and CNH Industrial finance and insurance products. The company operates in Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Missouri, Washington, Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, the United States; Bulgaria, Germany, Romania, and Ukraine, Europe; and New South Wales, South Australia, and Victoria, Australia. Titan Machinery Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota.

