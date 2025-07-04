Critical Review: NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) versus Cistera Networks (OTCMKTS:CNWT)

Cistera Networks (OTCMKTS:CNWT – Get Free Report) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cistera Networks and NetScout Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cistera Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NetScout Systems $822.68 million 2.15 -$366.92 million ($5.15) -4.82

Profitability

Cistera Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NetScout Systems.

This table compares Cistera Networks and NetScout Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cistera Networks N/A N/A N/A NetScout Systems -44.60% 7.37% 5.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cistera Networks and NetScout Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cistera Networks 0 0 0 0 0.00 NetScout Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

NetScout Systems has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.62%. Given NetScout Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NetScout Systems is more favorable than Cistera Networks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of NetScout Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of NetScout Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NetScout Systems beats Cistera Networks on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cistera Networks

Cistera Networks, Inc. provides enterprise and small business communications solutions for the IT industry in the United States. The company’s convergence servers and software application solutions offer advanced voice, video, and data communications platforms and applications for quality assurance and management, event notification and alerting, recording and monitoring, and collaborative solutions. It also provides Cistera 1.9 software platform, a component-based architecture that enables enhanced scalability and management of advanced unified communications applications; and Quality Assurance and Management systems that allow organizations to respond to the needs of their customers and their partners, as well as enable organizations to build feedback loops by automating audit and compliance needs through recording and monitoring systems. In addition, the company offers Event Alerting and Notification solutions for the delivery of timely and actionable information for organizations of various sizes. Further, it provides support and maintenance, and professional services. The company was formerly known as CNH Holdings Company and changed its name to Cistera Networks Inc in September 2005. Cistera Networks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks. It also provides nGeniusPULSE, an active testing tool that enables enterprises to identify infrastructure performance issues and determine application availability, reliability, and performance; and nGenius Business Analytics solution, which enables service providers to analyze their network traffic. In addition, the company offers ISNG, an advanced passive network probe; packet flow systems that deliver targeted network traffic access to various monitoring and security tools and systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic. Further, it provides cybersecurity solutions to protect their networks against distributed denial of service attacks under the Arbor brand, such as Arbor Sightline, Arbor Threat Mitigation System, Arbor Insight, Arbor Edge Defense, and Arbor Cloud. Additionally, the company offers advanced threat detection solutions, such as Omnis Cyber Investigator. It serves enterprise customers in various industries, including financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, cable operators, Internet service providers, and cloud providers; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

