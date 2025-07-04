Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 281 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $307.86 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $232.57 and a 52-week high of $308.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.77.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

