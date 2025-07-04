Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $38.40 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 55.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 402,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 501,956 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $38,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG stock opened at $158.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.48 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $168.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 73.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. The trade was a 47.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays set a $197.00 price target on NRG Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NRG

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.