Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 47,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.9%

TSN opened at $56.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

