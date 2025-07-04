Capital Investment Counsel Inc Lowers Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $136.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.67. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.2333 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.